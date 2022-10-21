The first thing that will catch your attention in the hamper is the fine diamond jewellery by Tyaani
Tyaani Jewellery
Image: Disney+Hotstar
All music lovers are aware of this brand and it is amongst the best. The hamper consists of a Marshall speaker which stands out for its iconic design
Marshall speaker
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Coming to a coffee chat show and leaving without a coffee maker, how is that even possible? The hamper consists of an Audi espresso mobile maker. It is not only convenient but gives you the finest quality coffee
Audi espresso mobile maker
Image: Disney+Hotstar
As mentioned by Karan Johar, this product is one of his favourite products in the hamper
Amazon echo show 10
Image: Disney+Hotstar
For all those who do not love coffee, here’s a tea maker from the homegrown brand
Vahdam tea and tea maker
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Who doesn't love chocolates? It's a must in any hamper
Box of chocolates
Image: Disney+Hotstar
If chocolates were not enough then here’s India's leading luxury mithai brand to satiate your taste bud
Khoya
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Here’s yet another thing for your sweet cravings - a fudge bar. The best part about this is that they are eggless products
28 bakers street
Image: Disney+Hotstar
How is it possible to leave without taking home the iconic Koffee With Karan mug? Karan revealed that they went orange this season
Koffee with Karan mug
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Without revealing the brand, Karan said that the hamper consists of a top-model phone
Phone
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions