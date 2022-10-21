Heading 3

Inside Karan Johar's KWK 7 hamper

Prerna Verma

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Disney+Hotstar

The first thing that will catch your attention in the hamper is the fine diamond jewellery by Tyaani

Tyaani Jewellery

Image: Disney+Hotstar

All music lovers are aware of this brand and it is amongst the best. The hamper consists of a Marshall speaker which stands out for its iconic design

Marshall speaker

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Coming to a coffee chat show and leaving without a coffee maker, how is that even possible? The hamper consists of an Audi espresso mobile maker. It is not only convenient but gives you the finest quality coffee

Audi espresso mobile maker

Image: Disney+Hotstar

As mentioned by Karan Johar, this product is one of his favourite products in the hamper

Amazon echo show 10

Image: Disney+Hotstar

For all those who do not love coffee, here’s a tea maker from the homegrown brand

Vahdam tea and tea maker

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Who doesn't love chocolates? It's a must in any hamper

Box of chocolates

Image: Disney+Hotstar

If chocolates were not enough then here’s India's leading luxury mithai brand to satiate your taste bud

Khoya

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Here’s yet another thing for your sweet cravings - a fudge bar. The best part about this is that they are eggless products

28 bakers street

Image: Disney+Hotstar

How is it possible to leave without taking home the iconic Koffee With Karan mug? Karan revealed that they went orange this season

Koffee with Karan mug

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Without revealing the brand, Karan said that the hamper consists of a top-model phone

Phone

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here