Saloni Arora

APR 16, 2022

Inside PICS of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding

Pure Happiness

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Here’s a picture featuring Randhir Kapoor and Dulha Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor shared it and captioned the pic as, "Papa and Brother. Pure Happiness"

Alia-Ranbir’s wedding decor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her younger son Jeh and gave her fans a sneak peek into the decor at Alia-Ranbir's wedding

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, twinning in pink outfits, posed for a snap. Sharing the click, she wrote, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?"

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

BFFs Kareena & Karan

wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor

Gatbandhan ceremony

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

a memorable moment with newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

 Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma and newlyweds

Image: Rahul Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt also gave a glimpse of the intimate wedding ceremony

Alia’s brother and father

Image: Akansha Ranjan Instagram

Alia and Ranbir raised a toast at their wedding. Bride’s BFF Akansha captioned the post as "To Love, To Life, L'Chaim"

To new beginnings

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan Johar posed for a snap. Manish Malhotra captioned the picture as, "My all time favourites forever"

The trio

Image: Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram

bahu Alia Bhatt into the family. They also posed with the groom and bride

Kapoors, Jains & Nandas

Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram

squad- Kareena, Karisma, Aadar, Armaan Jain made a voguish appearance

Groom Squad

