Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 16, 2022
Inside PICS of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding
Pure Happiness
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Here’s a picture featuring Randhir Kapoor and Dulha Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor shared it and captioned the pic as, "Papa and Brother. Pure Happiness"
Alia-Ranbir’s wedding decor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her younger son Jeh and gave her fans a sneak peek into the decor at Alia-Ranbir's wedding
Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, twinning in pink outfits, posed for a snap. Sharing the click, she wrote, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?"
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
BFFs Kareena & Karan
wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor
Gatbandhan ceremony
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
a memorable moment with newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma and newlyweds
Image: Rahul Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt also gave a glimpse of the intimate wedding ceremony
Alia’s brother and father
Image: Akansha Ranjan Instagram
Alia and Ranbir raised a toast at their wedding. Bride’s BFF Akansha captioned the post as "To Love, To Life, L'Chaim"
To new beginnings
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan Johar posed for a snap. Manish Malhotra captioned the picture as, "My all time favourites forever"
The trio
Image: Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram
bahu Alia Bhatt into the family. They also posed with the groom and bride
Kapoors, Jains & Nandas
Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram
squad- Kareena, Karisma, Aadar, Armaan Jain made a voguish appearance
Groom Squad
