Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday

Anjali Sinha

JULY 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This photo featuring Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti has our heart. The trio looked so cute together

With loved ones

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

We love how Priyanka and Nick looked dreamy before cutting the cake

So dreamy

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She looked so pretty in a pristine white outfit with beautiful blue background

Beauty in white

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

What can be better than a pool bash on your birthday! PeeCee enjoyed every moment with her friends and family

Pool party

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Best son-in-law

We are in love with this photo of Nick grooving with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Our hearts skipped a beat after looking at this wholesome photo

Adorable duo

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee wore a yellow outfit to spend a perfect beach day with her near and dear ones

Beach day

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

PeeCee’s 40th birthday was all about love and laughter and this photo proves it

80s baby

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

It is a delight to see all of them twinning in red with birthday girl Priyanka

Fam jam

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Priyanka and Nick never fail to amaze us and we love how they enjoyed fireworks to celebrate the special occasion

Fireworks

