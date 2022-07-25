Heading 3
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday
Anjali Sinha
JULY 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This photo featuring Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti has our heart. The trio looked so cute together
With loved ones
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
We love how Priyanka and Nick looked dreamy before cutting the cake
So dreamy
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She looked so pretty in a pristine white outfit with beautiful blue background
Beauty in white
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
What can be better than a pool bash on your birthday! PeeCee enjoyed every moment with her friends and family
Pool party
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Best son-in-law
We are in love with this photo of Nick grooving with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Our hearts skipped a beat after looking at this wholesome photo
Adorable duo
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee wore a yellow outfit to spend a perfect beach day with her near and dear ones
Beach day
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
PeeCee’s 40th birthday was all about love and laughter and this photo proves it
80s baby
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
It is a delight to see all of them twinning in red with birthday girl Priyanka
Fam jam
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Priyanka and Nick never fail to amaze us and we love how they enjoyed fireworks to celebrate the special occasion
Fireworks
