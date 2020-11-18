Inside Priyanka & Nick's lavish LA home

November 18, 2020

It is no surprise that Priyanka and Nick are one of the most loved celebrity couples globally

A year post their wedding the couple bought a lavish home in Los Angeles

Their living room opens up to a cozy fireplace

A look at the enormous patio which the couple usually utilizes for their couple pictures

Followed by bright spots at every corner of their home

Their furniture mostly consists of neutral colours like cream

Throwback to their Christmas celebrations at their home last year

Take a look at their stunning living area here

The couple is seen here with their pets as they strike a pose in their balcony

One backyard, two breathtaking views: while one side of Priyanka & Nick 's home gives them the view of the beach, another faces rows of mountains

