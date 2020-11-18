Inside Priyanka & Nick's lavish LA home November 18, 2020
It is no surprise that Priyanka and Nick are one of the most loved celebrity couples globally
A year post their wedding the couple bought a lavish home in Los Angeles
Their living room opens up to a cozy fireplace
A look at the enormous patio which the couple usually utilizes for their couple pictures
Followed by bright spots at every corner of their home
Their furniture mostly consists of neutral colours like cream
Throwback to their Christmas celebrations at their home last year
Take a look at their stunning living area here
The couple is seen here with their pets as they strike a pose in their balcony
One backyard, two breathtaking views: while one side of Priyanka & Nick 's home gives them the view of the beach, another faces rows of mountains
For more updates on Bollywood, Follow PINKVILLA Click Here