JAN 20, 2023
Inside R Madhavan's Mumbai home
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan is celebrated by movie buffs for his outstanding performances over the years. The star is a firm believer in the saying, 'simple living, high thinking.'
'Simple living, high thinking.
Dining room
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor lives in a beautiful home with his better half Sarita Birje, and his son Vedaant.
Home sweet home
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Along with these three, the cozy home also resides their dogs, and pet bird, Ashley.
Family members
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Here is a glimpse of the actor’s bathroom with white tile walls and white cupboards.
The bathroom
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
His minimalistic bedroom comes with an attached kitchen garden set up on the balcony.
Kitchen Garden
Here is a sneak peek into their terrace balcony which is also full of plants, just like a kitchen garden. All the plants are placed around a dark marble Buddha figurine.
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Terrace balcony
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan's living room is simple and efficient. In the picture, we can see a white couch with traditional wall art in the backdrop.
aThe living room
Take a look at another picture of the star's living room with an elegant dining table and big glass windows.
Dining room
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
The room is all cozy with white walls, white curtains, and some tasteful wooden furniture.
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
A white theme
This panoramic view of the living room with an adjacent balcony gives us an overall feel of the house.
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
All things classy
