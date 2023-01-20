JAN 20, 2023

Heading 3

Inside R Madhavan's Mumbai home

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan is celebrated by movie buffs for his outstanding performances over the years. The star is a firm believer in the saying, 'simple living, high thinking.'

Dining room

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor lives in a beautiful home with his better half Sarita Birje, and his son Vedaant.

Home sweet home

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Along with these three, the cozy home also resides their dogs, and pet bird, Ashley.

Family members

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Here is a glimpse of the actor’s bathroom with white tile walls and white cupboards.

The bathroom

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

His minimalistic bedroom comes with an attached kitchen garden set up on the balcony.

Kitchen Garden

Here is a sneak peek into their terrace balcony which is also full of plants, just like a kitchen garden. All the plants are placed around a dark marble Buddha figurine.

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Terrace balcony

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan's living room is simple and efficient. In the picture, we can see a white couch with traditional wall art in the backdrop.

The living room

Take a look at another picture of the star's living room with an elegant dining table and big glass windows.

Dining room

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The room is all cozy with white walls, white curtains, and some tasteful wooden furniture.

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

A white theme

This panoramic view of the living room with an adjacent balcony gives us an overall feel of the house.

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

All things classy

