Inside Rana Daggubati's Hyderabad abode

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 14, 2022

Image: Miheeka Daggubati Instagram

Rana Daggubati lives in one of the poshest areas of Hyderabad, Jublee Hills. He is also a neighbor of some big names like superstar Mahesh Babu

Image: Instagram

As you enter the house, you will be greeted by this beautiful contemporary entrance with a hint of tradition

Entrance

Image: Instagram

Doesn't this house shell positive vibes not just from the inside, but also from outside

Positive vibes only!

Image: Miheeka Daggubati Instagram

The star's wife looks ravishing as she poses in a glamorous corner of their stylish home

A place to pose

Image: Miheeka Daggubati Instagram

The couple poses on their front porch as they welcome the year 2021 with open arms

New beginnings

Image: Instagram

The Baahubali star enjoys a gala evening with friends and family at home

Playing host

Image: Instagram

Rana Daggubati and his better half Meehika share a laugh as they chill in the comfort of their house

A place filled with laughter

Image: Instagram

The lovebirds look stunning as they pose in front of the memory wall of their comfy abode

The memory wall

Image: Miheeka Daggubati Instagram

We all have that favorite corner in the house where we can fully concentrate on work

Workspace

Image: Miheeka Daggubati Instagram

The couple is unable to contain their excitement as they celebrated a fun Christmas back in 2021

Santa in the house!

