Prerna Verma
MAY 05, 2022
Inside Saif & Kareena's Pataudi Palace
Top view of the palace
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Doesn’t it look like a still from a movie? The perfect white palace stands tall amidst the lush green garden and makes for a captivating view in this aerial shot
A family that poses together stays together
Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram
We can see Soha Ali Kha, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore standing together in the backyard
Saif Ali Khan stands in the middle looking royal as wife Kareena and sister Soha stand on both sides along with Kunal Kemmu
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Royalty in every frame
Who wouldn’t wish to work out if they have access to such a beautiful garden? We bet Soha and Inaaya are enjoying their morning Yoga session in the garden area
Yoga in the garden
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Stunning pool area
Kunal Kemmu looks dapper in his casual attire as he poses with their pet in the swimming pool of the Pataudi Palace
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Soha and Kunal pose with his family as they visited the Pataudi Palace. In this picture, we can see yet another part of the garden
Posers under the sun
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she poses in the verandah area
The retro verandah
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan enjoys a spring sunset in the garden area as she holds her daughter and both look at the Pataudi Palace
View from the back
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi Palace looks lovely in this picture as it shines under the sun
The white palace
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena spreads her charm in all-black attire in this picture and as she poses for the camera at night in the palace
The night view
