Prerna Verma

MAY 05, 2022

Inside Saif & Kareena's Pataudi Palace

Top view of the palace

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Doesn’t it look like a still from a movie? The perfect white palace stands tall amidst the lush green garden and makes for a captivating view in this aerial shot

A family that poses together stays together

Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram

We can see Soha Ali Kha, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore standing together in the backyard

Saif Ali Khan stands in the middle looking royal as wife Kareena and sister Soha stand on both sides along with Kunal Kemmu

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Royalty in every frame

Who wouldn’t wish to work out if they have access to such a beautiful garden? We bet Soha and Inaaya are enjoying their morning Yoga session in the garden area

Yoga in the garden

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Stunning pool area

Kunal Kemmu looks dapper in his casual attire as he poses with their pet in the swimming pool of the Pataudi Palace

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Soha and Kunal pose with his family as they visited the Pataudi Palace. In this picture, we can see yet another part of the garden

Posers under the sun

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she poses in the verandah area

The retro verandah

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha Ali Khan enjoys a spring sunset in the garden area as she holds her daughter and both look at the Pataudi Palace

View from the back

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi Palace looks lovely in this picture as it shines under the sun

The white palace

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena spreads her charm in all-black attire in this picture and as she poses for the camera at night in the palace

The night view

