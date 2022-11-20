Inside Saif & Kareena's
PATAUDI PALACE
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Top view of the palace
Doesn’t it look like a still from a movie? The perfect white palace stands tall amidst the lush green garden and makes for a captivating view in this aerial shot.
Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram
A family that poses together stays together
We can see Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore standing together in the backyard.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Royalty in every frame
Saif Ali Khan stands in the middle looking royal as wife Kareena and sister Soha stand on both sides along with Kunal Kemmu.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Yoga in the garden
Who wouldn’t wish to work out if they have access to such a beautiful garden? We bet Soha and Inaaya are enjoying their morning Yoga session in the garden area.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Stunning pool area
Kunal Kemmu looks dapper in his casual attire as he poses with their pet in the swimming pool of the Pataudi Palace.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Posers under the sun
Soha and Kunal pose with his family as they visited the Pataudi Palace. In this picture, we can see yet another part of the garden.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The retro verandah
Soha looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she poses in the verandah area.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
View from the back
Soha Ali Khan enjoys a spring sunset in the garden area as she holds her daughter and both look at the Pataudi Palace.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The white palace
The Pataudi Palace looks lovely in this picture as it shines under the sun.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena spreads her charm in all-black attire in this picture and as she poses for the camera at night in the palace.
The night view
