Heading 3

Inside Saif & Kareena's 

PATAUDI PALACE

Prerna Verma

NOV 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Top view of the palace

Doesn’t it look like a still from a movie? The perfect white palace stands tall amidst the lush green garden and makes for a captivating view in this aerial shot.

Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram

A family that poses together stays together

We can see Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore standing together in the backyard.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Royalty in every frame

Saif Ali Khan stands in the middle looking royal as wife Kareena and sister Soha stand on both sides along with Kunal Kemmu.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Yoga in the garden

Who wouldn’t wish to work out if they have access to such a beautiful garden? We bet Soha and Inaaya are enjoying their morning Yoga session in the garden area.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Stunning pool area

Kunal Kemmu looks dapper in his casual attire as he poses with their pet in the swimming pool of the Pataudi Palace.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Posers under the sun

Soha and Kunal pose with his family as they visited the Pataudi Palace. In this picture, we can see yet another part of the garden.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The retro verandah

Soha looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she poses in the verandah area.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

View from the back

Soha Ali Khan enjoys a spring sunset in the garden area as she holds her daughter and both look at the Pataudi Palace.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The white palace

The Pataudi Palace looks lovely in this picture as it shines under the sun.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena spreads her charm in all-black attire in this picture and as she poses for the camera at night in the palace.

The night view

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir and Alia's travel diaries

Click Here