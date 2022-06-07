Heading 3
Inside Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse
Prerna Verma
JUNE 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
One of the best forms of workout is indulging yourself in farming and Salman exactly did that
Lush green farm land
Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram
Look at Iulia Vantur learning horse riding like a pro
Area for horse riding
Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram
What is a farmhouse without a pool right? Well, Salman’s Panvel farmhouse too has a beautiful pool
The pool
Video: Salman Khan Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez had shot a small film at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and this video shows it is close to nature
Close to nature
Video: Salman Khan Instagram
This farmhouse has a river surrounding it where Salman often takes a dip
River to take a dip
Video: Salman Khan Instagram
We often see Salman celebrating his birthday over there
Birthday celebration
Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram
The area around the pool is spacious and you can have a look at it in this video
Swimming pool area
Image: Iulia Vantur Instagram
There is a garden seating area where you can chill while sipping on your tea
Garden seating area
Having a dining area right under the sky in the open air is just perfect
Outdoor dining area
Image: Iulia Vantur Instagram
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
The living room is luxurious and full of modern amenities and can easily accommodate the ‘Khan’daan during any celebration
The plush living room
