Inside Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Prerna Verma

JUNE 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

One of the best forms of workout is indulging yourself in farming and Salman exactly did that

Lush green farm land

Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram

Look at Iulia Vantur learning horse riding like a pro

Area for horse riding

Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram

What is a farmhouse without a pool right? Well, Salman’s Panvel farmhouse too has a beautiful pool

The pool

Video: Salman Khan Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez had shot a small film at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and this video shows it is close to nature

Close to nature

Video: Salman Khan Instagram

This farmhouse has a river surrounding it where Salman often takes a dip

River to take a dip

Video: Salman Khan Instagram

We often see Salman celebrating his birthday over there

Birthday celebration

Video: Iulia Vantur Instagram

The area around the pool is spacious and you can have a look at it in this video

Swimming pool area

Image: Iulia Vantur Instagram

There is a garden seating area where you can chill while sipping on your tea

Garden seating area

Having a dining area right under the sky in the open air is just perfect

Outdoor dining area

Image: Iulia Vantur Instagram

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The living room is luxurious and full of modern amenities and can easily accommodate the ‘Khan’daan during any celebration

The plush living room

