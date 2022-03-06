Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 06, 2022
Inside Sanah Kapur & Mayank's wedding
Marriage
Actress Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance
Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram
Sanah is the daughter of famous actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur and half-sister of Shahid Kapoor. Mayank is the son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Relation
The bride looked beautiful in a light blue lehenga with an orange choli, while the groom wore a black sherwani
Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram
Wedding outfits
The adorable couple, Shahid and Mira, graced the function with their presence
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor
Here's a glimpse at Sanah's Kaleera ceremony, which was attended by the entire family
Kaleera ceremony
Image: Vivaan Shah Instagram
Shahid looked handsome as ever in a black kurta pyjama paired with a jacket and a printed pocket square
Shahid’s outfit
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Sanah made for a lovely bride and radiated sheer innocence as she twirled in her wedding dress
The adorable bride
Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram
Mira radiated grace and looked stunning in an ivory white saree
Mira’s outfit
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
The bride and groom were all smiles as they were captured living the moment. Everything looked dreamy with flowers and decorations
Living the moment
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
