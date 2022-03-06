Entertainment

Inside Sanah Kapur & Mayank's wedding

Marriage

Actress Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance

Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram

Sanah is the daughter of famous actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur and half-sister of Shahid Kapoor. Mayank is the son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Relation 

The bride looked beautiful in a light blue lehenga with an orange choli, while the groom wore a black sherwani

Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram

Wedding outfits

The adorable couple, Shahid and Mira, graced the function with their presence

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor

Here's a glimpse at Sanah's Kaleera ceremony, which was attended by the entire family

Kaleera ceremony

Image: Vivaan Shah Instagram

Shahid looked handsome as ever in a black kurta pyjama paired with a jacket and a printed pocket square

Shahid’s outfit

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Sanah made for a lovely bride and radiated sheer innocence as she twirled in her wedding dress

The adorable bride

Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram

Mira radiated grace and looked stunning in an ivory white saree

Mira’s outfit

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The bride and groom were all smiles as they were captured living the moment. Everything looked dreamy with flowers and decorations

Living the moment

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

