Inside Shilpa Shetty’s swanky abode
Sneha Hiro
Nov 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Comfy living room
Shilpa is often seen giving a sneak peek into her house. In this, she is seen sitting in her living room which is all about comfort and class.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Royally beautiful
She has added extra drama to her living room by adding a huge horse statue near the window.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Prayer room
In this beautiful family portrait, we can see a glimpse of well lit-up prayer room which is decorated with floral garlands.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Bedroom diaries
Shilpa has opted for a classy look for her bedroom too. The soothing shades in the backdrop make it look pleasant.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Kitchen tales
In the boomerang video, we can see Shilpa's sleek and stylish kitchen with modern appliances.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Viaan's themed bedroom
In one of the posts, Shilpa showed her son Viaan's jungle-themed bedroom featuring a safari jeep-shaped bed.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Home gym
Shilpa's cool home gym is GOALS!
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Garden love
The actress celebrates festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dusshera with her family in her massive garden.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Yoga routine
Shilpa keeps her health in check by indulging herself in Yoga amid peaceful nature in her garden.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Bathroom selfies
When Shilpa and her son Viaan masked up and clicked a cool selfie in their bathroom.