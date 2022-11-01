Heading 3

Inside Shilpa Shetty’s swanky abode 

Nov 01, 2022

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Comfy living room

Shilpa is often seen giving a sneak peek into her house. In this, she is seen sitting in her living room which is all about comfort and class.

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Royally beautiful

She has added extra drama to her living room by adding a huge horse statue near the window. 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Prayer room

In this beautiful family portrait, we can see a glimpse of well lit-up prayer room which is decorated with floral garlands.

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Bedroom diaries

Shilpa has opted for a classy look for her bedroom too. The soothing shades in the backdrop make it look pleasant. 

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Kitchen tales

In the boomerang video, we can see Shilpa's sleek and stylish kitchen with modern appliances. 

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Viaan's themed bedroom

In one of the posts, Shilpa showed her son Viaan's jungle-themed bedroom featuring a safari jeep-shaped bed.

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Home gym

Shilpa's cool home gym is GOALS!

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Garden love

The actress celebrates festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dusshera with her family in her massive garden. 

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Yoga routine

Shilpa keeps her health in check by indulging herself in Yoga amid peaceful nature in her garden.

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Bathroom selfies

When Shilpa and her son Viaan masked up and clicked a cool selfie in their bathroom.

