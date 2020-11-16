Diwali
2020 

Inside
stars'

celebrations

November 16, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful picture of herself and Nick Jonas holding Diyas

Shilpa Shetty shared a video and wished all her fans a very Happy Diwali

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Mira Rajput and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."

Salman Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year.. stay safe."

Shah Rukh Khan shared a handsome selfie and wished his fans Happy Diwali

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures from their Diwali celebrations

Bollywood's IT couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with their close friends

Anushka Sharma looked beautiful beyond words in an ethnic suit

Deepika Padukone shared a lovely picture with Ranveer Singh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated a quiet Diwali with son Taimur in Dharamshala

Soha Ali Khan shared a beautiful snap with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria also shared pictures and wished their fans Happy Diwali

