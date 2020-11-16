Diwali
2020
Inside
stars'
celebrations November 16, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful picture of herself and Nick Jonas holding Diyas
Shilpa Shetty shared a video and wished all her fans a very Happy Diwali
Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Mira Rajput and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."
Salman Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year.. stay safe."
Shah Rukh Khan shared a handsome selfie and wished his fans Happy Diwali
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures from their Diwali celebrations
Bollywood's IT couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with their close friends
Anushka Sharma looked beautiful beyond words in an ethnic suit
Deepika Padukone shared a lovely picture with Ranveer Singh
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated a quiet Diwali with son Taimur in Dharamshala
Soha Ali Khan shared a beautiful snap with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria also shared pictures and wished their fans Happy Diwali
For more updates on Bollywood celebrities, follow PINKVILLA Click Here