Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning abode is located in Juhu in Mumbai that costs a whopping Rs. 16.60 Crore
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia’s house is quite beautiful and luxurious, while also being pretty cosy and full of love. She lives with her father Anand Bhatia, mother Santosh Bhatia, and pet dog, Pebbles
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress’ living room is cosy and aesthetic with creamy white leather couch and grey cushions with glass coffee table and ceiling windows that bring in plenty of sunlight
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Another cosy sitting area in the actress’ house is a rich dark brown tufted leather couch with a smart television, where the family often spend time together
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The star's all-white bedroom manages to strike the perfect balance between spacious and cosy. One corner of the bedroom also houses a television set with photo frames
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Bhatia's pristine dressing area looks like every millennial girl's dream. Simple, sleek and definitely Instagram-worthy with white dressing table and wide mirror
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Coming to the dining table, the Sai Baba painting has added a different look to the complete area and the monochrome dining table is all good-looking with classy appeal!
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah’s modular kitchen comes with white marble floors, and also features a grey island counter, glossy white cabinets and textured grey backsplash tiles
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
When the actress is in the mood to workout for some fresh air and sunlight, one of the favourite spots is below her building, an open space, surrounded by lush greenery
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair