Heading 3

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s lavish home

Priyanka Goud

Nov 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning abode is located in Juhu in Mumbai that costs a whopping Rs. 16.60 Crore

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s house is quite beautiful and luxurious, while also being pretty cosy and full of love. She lives with her father Anand Bhatia, mother Santosh Bhatia, and pet dog, Pebbles

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress’ living room is cosy and aesthetic with creamy white leather couch and grey cushions with glass coffee table and ceiling windows that bring in plenty of sunlight

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Another cosy sitting area in the actress’ house is a rich dark brown tufted leather couch with a smart television, where the family often spend time together

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The star's all-white bedroom manages to strike the perfect balance between spacious and cosy. One corner of the bedroom also houses a television set with photo frames

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Bhatia's pristine dressing area looks like every millennial girl's dream. Simple, sleek and definitely Instagram-worthy with white dressing table and wide mirror

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Coming to the dining table, the Sai Baba painting has added a different look to the complete area and the monochrome dining table is all good-looking with classy appeal!

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah’s modular kitchen comes with white marble floors, and also features a grey island counter, glossy white cabinets and textured grey backsplash tiles

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

When the actress is in the mood to workout for some fresh air and sunlight, one of the favourite spots is below her building, an open space, surrounded by lush greenery

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair

Click Here