DEC 29, 2022
Inside Vijay Devarakonda's Lavish House
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unique sense of style, and his Hyderabad home is a perfect reflection of that
'Living life king size'
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The house located in Film Nagar is estimated to be worth around Rs 15-20 crore
Cost
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Here is the welcoming entrance of the house with a glass door, wooden panels, and tile flooring
The entrance
The living room
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The living room shells out serene vibes with white walls, gray sofas, and white and yellow curtains
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
VD, along with his mother and brother play cricket in the living room as mommy dear celebrates her 50th birthday
Making memories
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Arjun Reddy star redefines sassy as he poses in his beautiful living room with gray sofas and an adorable coffee table
sassy vibes
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda and his mother indulge in a serious board game in the kitchen, and It is too adorable
The kitchen
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
We all have a favorite corner of the house where we love to chill. Here is that corner for VD
Comfy corner
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Take a look at the glimpses of the Liger actor's stylish drawing room with a cream couch and a fancy table
Drawing room
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Not just the inside of the house, even the terrace has a white and gray theme going on with white walls and gray floor
The terrace
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.