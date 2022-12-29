Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Fashion

DEC 29, 2022

Inside Vijay Devarakonda's Lavish House

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unique sense of style, and his Hyderabad home is a perfect reflection of that

'Living life king size'

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The house located in Film Nagar is estimated to be worth around Rs 15-20 crore

Cost

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Here is the welcoming entrance of the house with a glass door, wooden panels, and tile flooring

The entrance

The living room

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The living room shells out serene vibes with white walls, gray sofas, and white and yellow curtains

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

VD, along with his mother and brother play cricket in the living room as mommy dear celebrates her 50th birthday

Making memories

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Arjun Reddy star redefines sassy as he poses in his beautiful living room with gray sofas and an adorable coffee table

sassy vibes

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and his mother indulge in a serious board game in the kitchen, and It is too adorable

The kitchen

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

We all have a favorite corner of the house where we love to chill. Here is that corner for VD

Comfy corner

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Take a look at the glimpses of the Liger actor's stylish drawing room with a cream couch and a fancy table

Drawing room

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Not just the inside of the house, even the terrace has a white and gray theme going on with white walls and gray floor

The terrace

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here