Inside Will Smith's
Family Life
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
First Marriage
Will Smith and Sheree Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995. The couple also welcomed their first child, son Trey Smith together
Dating
Will Smith started dating Jada Pinkett Smith in 1995. While speaking about it, he said on Red Table Talk, "I knew there was something in our energy that would be magic"
Second Marriage
Will Smith tied the knot for the second time in 1997 as he got married to Jada Pinkett Smith who was pregnant with their first child at the time
Will Smith welcomed his second son and first child with Jada Pinkett Smith in 1998 as she gave birth to Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Willow Smith
Will and Jada became parents for the second time in 2000 as they welcomed their daughter, Willow Camille Reign Smith, on October 31
Open Relationship
After Jada's words were seemingly misunderstood, she released a statement denying the couple was in an open marriage
August Alsina
Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and R&B singer August Alsina were involved in a “relationship” during her brief separation from Smith
Quarantine Learnings
Jada Pinkett Smith shared her and Will Smith's quarantine learnings and said that the duo were "building a friendship" in the process of loving themselves
On Marriage
Will Smith spoke to GQ about Jada and his marriage and said,“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way "
Family Fun
Will Smith is known to be extremely close to his kids and this moment from the actor's Father's Day celebration with his three kids is proof of it
