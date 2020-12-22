Inside Yuzvendra Dhanashree's December 23, 2020
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the most fun couples
Dhanashree is a doctor-choreographer-YouTuber by profession
The duo has been taking the internet by storm with their romantic pictures and videos for a long time
The couple had announced their engagement in August
The couple looked beautiful at their haldi ceremony
They tied the knot on
22 December, 2020
Dhanashree looked resplendent as a bride, whereas Yuzendra looked dapper on their wedding day
The couple's wedding reception was graced by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Reddy also attended the couple's wedding bash
