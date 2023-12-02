Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 02, 2023
Inspirational Hindi movies
This film tells the story of NRI who returns to India and gets involved in rural development and highlights individual efforts
Swades
Image: Imdb
This sports movie is about a misunderstood hockey player who gains respect by coaching the Indian women’s national hockey team
Image: Imdb
Chak De India!
The movie revolves around a child’s journey to self-discovery and the role of the supportive teacher in his life
Taare Zameen Par
Image: Imdb
This movie explores the awakening of a group of young Indians who take up the roles of freedom fighters in a documentary and confront societal issues
Rang de Basanti
Image: Imdb
This movie is based on an Indian athlete Milkha Singh who overcomes numerous challenges to become a national hero
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image: Imdb
This film is set in the times of British colonial period in India and features a group of villagers who challenge Britishers for a cricket match
Lagaan
Image: Imdb
This heartwarming film tells the story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer and his journey of overcoming the challenges
Iqbal
Image: Imdb
Based on a real-life incident this movie portrays the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War
Airlift
Image: Imdb
M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story
Image: Imdb
The sports movies on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcases the journey of a boy from a small town to becoming the captain of the Indian Cricket team
The film explores the mental health, self-discovery, and personal growth of a young woman who seeks guidance from a therapist
Dear Zindagi
Image: Imdb
