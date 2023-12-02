Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

December 02, 2023

Inspirational Hindi movies

This film tells the story of NRI who returns to India and gets involved in rural development and highlights individual efforts

Swades

Image: Imdb

This sports movie is about a misunderstood hockey player who gains respect by coaching the Indian women’s national hockey team

Image: Imdb

Chak De India!

The movie revolves around a child’s journey to self-discovery and the role of the supportive teacher in his life

Taare Zameen Par

Image: Imdb

This movie explores the awakening of a group of young Indians who take up the roles of freedom fighters in a documentary and confront societal issues

Rang de Basanti

Image: Imdb

This movie is based on an Indian athlete Milkha Singh who overcomes numerous challenges to become a national hero

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: Imdb

This film is set in the times of British colonial period in India and features a group of villagers who challenge Britishers for a cricket match

Lagaan

Image: Imdb

This heartwarming film tells the story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer and his journey of overcoming the challenges

 Iqbal

Image: Imdb

Based on a real-life incident this movie portrays the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War

Airlift

Image: Imdb

M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story

Image: Imdb

The sports movies on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcases the journey of a boy from a small town to becoming the captain of the Indian Cricket team

The film explores the mental health, self-discovery, and personal growth of a young woman who seeks guidance from a therapist

Dear Zindagi

Image: Imdb

