"If you can't fly, then run. Today we will survive. If you can't run, then walk." - It encourages listeners to keep moving forward, no matter how difficult it may seem
Not Today
"Dream, may your trials end in full bloom"- This line is about persevering through difficult times and never giving up on your dreams, with the hope that they will eventually come to fruition
Spring Day
"Love myself, love yourself, peace"- The significance of self-love and its potential role in creating a more tranquil world
Answer: Love Myself
"The dawn right before the sun rises is the darkest" -Although situations can appear challenging, it's crucial to persevere and maintain optimism, as the bleakest moments frequently precede a breakthrough
Tomorrow
"I'm living because I can't die. But if I keep living, I'll meet happiness someday"-Despite life's hardships, it is worthwhile to keep going in order to experience the positive moments that lie ahead
Young Forever
“Like an echo in the forest, the day will come back around as if nothing happened”- The significance of self-assurance and continuing to push forward is that nothing is too big to cost you your peace
Life Goes On
"If you're happy, I'm happy" - The desire to encourage and elevate others, and experience joy in their happiness
Paradise
"The moment you want to give up, that's when you have to keep pushing"- This line is about perseverance and determination, and not giving up even when things get tough
Run
"You shine in this pitch darkness, that is enough. I raise my head and go towards the light"- Discovering hope and optimism during difficult times, and working towards a brighter tomorrow
Dope
"Life is a sculpture that you cast as you make mistakes and learn from them" - The significance of making mistakes is to use them as learning opportunities that can shape us as individuals
MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
