“Don't be trapped in someone else's dream”
Be Ambitious
Source: V Instagram
“When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world.”
Check Your Progress
“Purple is the last color of the rainbow colors. So it means I will trust and love you for a long time.”
Love In Purple
“Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again.”
Be Trustworthy
“I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all.”
Spread Love To All
“You know you really love someone, when you don’t hate them for breaking your heart.”
Forgive and Forget
“Even though it’s tough, we can endure it and keep going.”
Keep Your Head Up
“Hard work will never betray you.”
It's Worth It
“You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special and then leave.”
Never Betray
“Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you.”
Learn From Your Mistakes
