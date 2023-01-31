JAN 31, 2023
Inspiring quotes by KGF star Yash
Yash's motivating journey from being a bus driver's son to becoming a household name in the country is an example that fortune favors the bold. Check out some of his inspiring quotes over time.
A motivating journey
"Warriors don’t ask how many enemies are there? They only ask where are they"
Being a warrior
When asked about his take on success, the actor said, " I have seen a lot of hardship even as a child. So I don't take success too seriously."
Don't take success too seriously
"Some of your greatest victories will come after your most painful experience. Be patient; trust the process."
Patience is the key
Yash is a living example of dreams do come true, talking about the same, he said, "If someone tells you something cannot be done, you can still do it."
Follow your dreams
"You know you are the best in the world; that’s the reason why people celebrate your failures more than success."
Believe in yourself
Sharing his thoughts on dreams coming true, he said, "I lived in my own dream world. Even now I feel I am living in a dream.”
Living the dream
Failure and success
Talking about the effects of success on him, Yash was quoted saying, “Success is something which gives you a lot of courage and strength and confidence; with that, you can do better things”.
The effect of success
"No matter how good you are, people will judge you according to their mood and needs."
Dealing with judgment
