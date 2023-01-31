JAN 31, 2023

Heading 3

Inspiring quotes by KGF star Yash

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash's motivating journey from being a bus driver's son to becoming a household name in the country is an example that fortune favors the bold. Check out some of his inspiring quotes over time.

A motivating journey

Image: Yash Instagram

"Warriors don’t ask how many enemies are there? They only ask where are they"

Being a warrior

When asked about his take on success, the actor said, " I have seen a lot of hardship even as a child. So I don't take success too seriously."

Image: Yash Instagram

Don't take success too seriously

Image: Yash Instagram

"Some of your greatest victories will come after your most painful experience. Be patient; trust the process."

Patience is the key

Yash is a living example of dreams do come true, talking about the same, he said, "If someone tells you something cannot be done, you can still do it."

Image: Yash Instagram

Follow your dreams

"You know you are the best in the world; that’s the reason why people celebrate your failures more than success."

Image: Yash Instagram

Believe in yourself

Sharing his thoughts on dreams coming true, he said, "I lived in my own dream world. Even now I feel I am living in a dream.”

Image: Yash Instagram

Living the dream

The Kannada heartthrob further added, “If you are not ready to fail, you can never be successful."

Image: Yash Instagram

Failure and success

Talking about the effects of success on him, Yash was quoted saying, “Success is something which gives you a lot of courage and strength and confidence; with that, you can do better things”.

Image: Yash Instagram

The effect of success

"No matter how good you are, people will judge you according to their mood and needs."

Image: Yash Instagram

Dealing with judgment

