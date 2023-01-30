JAN 30, 2023
Inspiring quotes by Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has time and again shown that she is a woman of substance. Here are some of her motivational quotes over the years .
A woman of steel
alking about her struggle with Myositis, she said, “When I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”
Samantha on Myositis
Opening up about her equation with social media, the Yashoda actress revealed, "People should know, everybody has good times and bad times doesn’t matter even if you are a celebrity, rich or famous.”
The social media game
Speaking on her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, the diva was quoted saying, “I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong."
Mental trauma
When asked how she deals with trolls, she said, "I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."
Dealing with trolls
Sharing her take on happiness, she revealed, "How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more?"
About Happiness
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dropped a inspiring quote by fellow actor Ranveer Singh, "Suffering is attached to everybody's life, and so in life, I like to joke, I like to keep it light."
Suffering
The Manam star opened up about her philosophy about financial challenges, "I assure you that if you dream big enough, you can achieve anything."
The financial crunch
Another motivational quote by her includes, "Life: You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows.”
Keeping yourself motivated
When she was recently trolled by netizens saying that she has lost her charm and glow, the actress replied saying, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did."
