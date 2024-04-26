Inspiring quotes from Konkona Sen Sharma

Not everybody is exactly the same, and superficially, we are all different in different ways. The common thread is the humanity that binds us
#1
I think most of the times there is a disconnect between audience and filmmakers
#2
The discrimination that women face cuts across nationality, caste or class and age. It doesn't matter where you live or how much money you have, women have always been dictated to about what they should wear and how they should behave
#3
I have never been ambitious and have always gone with the flow
#4
My sensibility is such that I automatically get drawn to films that have a good story, good characterization
#5
I have never been a mass-appeal kind of an actor, so I don't have to worry. I don't have to please everyone
#6
I think the female gaze is important because we cannot have just one perspective on anything
#7
There is a fine line between guilt and innocence
#8
I'm very used to being misquoted
#9
#10
We don't live in a primitive society any more. Many of us are lucky enough to be educated. We also realize that gender and sexuality is a spectrum