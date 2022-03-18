Entertainment

Instagram bios of South Indian celebs

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Be a miracle

Always eating cake

Image: Malvika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Coffee addict, occasional poet, forever grooving & an intuitive actor

Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Film, Business, Auto Enthusiast

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan

Actor, Director, Dancer, Writer, Producer, a neo-polityculturist

Kamal Haasan

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Movies Supercars Techno

Chay Akkineni

Image: Chay Akkineni Instagram

Actor. Dreamer. Entrepreneur. Experience seeker

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu

Unity of thought, word, and deed. This is what one should follow to lead a simple and comfortable life

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Things are always impossible, right up until they’re not!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

I teleport for fun - hot sauce is my thing, I also act and sing

Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

ACTOR, DANCER, GYMNAST. Living my dream. SURGE-SMORGASBORD-GET-RAINBOW-CHARM-HAVEN

Nidhhi Agerwal

Image: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram

