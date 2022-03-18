Entertainment
Instagram bios of South Indian celebs
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Be a miracle
Always eating cake
Image: Malvika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
Coffee addict, occasional poet, forever grooving & an intuitive actor
Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Film, Business, Auto Enthusiast
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan
Actor, Director, Dancer, Writer, Producer, a neo-polityculturist
Kamal Haasan
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Movies Supercars Techno
Chay Akkineni
Image: Chay Akkineni Instagram
Actor. Dreamer. Entrepreneur. Experience seeker
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Kajal A Kitchlu
Unity of thought, word, and deed. This is what one should follow to lead a simple and comfortable life
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Things are always impossible, right up until they’re not!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
I teleport for fun - hot sauce is my thing, I also act and sing
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
ACTOR, DANCER, GYMNAST. Living my dream. SURGE-SMORGASBORD-GET-RAINBOW-CHARM-HAVEN
Nidhhi Agerwal
Image: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
