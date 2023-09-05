Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 05, 2023
Interesting facts about Actor Prabhas
Prabhas has emerged as one of the highest paid actors in the country
#1
Image: IMDB
Prabhas wanted to become a hotelier before becoming an actor
#2
Image: IMDB
Prabhas is the first South Indian actor to get his own wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok
Image: IMDB
#3
He is 43 years old and he is a humongous fan of the Hollywood actor Robert Di Niro
#4
Image: IMDB
#5
Image: IMDB
He is an admirer of Rajkumar Hirani's work and has watched Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 idiots ample amount of times
Prabhas won millions of hearts across the world after featuring in the Indian blockbluster franchise, Baahubali
#6
Image: IMDB
Prabhas’ full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju
#7
Image: IMDB
He is the youngest of three siblings; He has an elder brother and sister. His uncle, actor Krishna Raju Uppalapati is from the film industry aswell
#8
Image: IMDB
Prabhas had three consecutive movie hits which got him noticed by many producers
#9
Image: IMDB
Prabhas played volleyball as part of his exercise regime and started loving the sport so much that he got a court built at his home
#10
Image: IMDB
