Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 05, 2023

Interesting facts about Actor Prabhas

Prabhas has emerged as one of the highest paid actors in the country

#1

Image: IMDB

Prabhas wanted to become a hotelier before becoming an actor 

#2

Image: IMDB

Prabhas is the first South Indian actor to get his own wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok

Image: IMDB

#3

He is 43 years old and he is a humongous fan of the Hollywood actor Robert Di Niro

#4

Image: IMDB

#5

Image: IMDB

He is an admirer of Rajkumar Hirani's work and has watched Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 idiots ample amount of times

Prabhas won millions of hearts across the world after featuring in the Indian blockbluster franchise, Baahubali

#6

Image: IMDB

Prabhas’ full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju

#7

Image: IMDB

He is the youngest of three siblings; He has an elder brother and sister. His uncle, actor Krishna Raju Uppalapati is from the film industry aswell

#8

Image: IMDB

Prabhas had three consecutive movie hits which got him noticed by many producers 

#9

Image: IMDB

Prabhas played volleyball as part of his exercise regime and started loving the sport so much that he got a court built at his home

#10

Image: IMDB

