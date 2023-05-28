Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Entertainment

mAY 28, 2023

Interesting Facts About Adivi Sesh 

This handsome actor shot to national fame with his last PAN India release 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Adivi Sesh 

He earned national praise for the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Biopic 

Check out lesser known facts about the Telugu superstar Adivi Sesh 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Interesting facts 

His grandfather was a famous playwright, novelist, and freedom fighter. His cousin is a film director 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Family of artists 

He spent the majority of his youth in America 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Raised in USA

He debuted as a director in 2010. He received praise for portraying the character of a man who can foresee the future 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Debut as an actor and a director 

His real name is Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra but he has shortened it 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Birth name 

He is close to his parents and his extended family as well 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Close to his family

He has a keen interest in writing as well as in editing 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Writer 

He advocates for a single-use plastic-free life 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram 

Environmentalist 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here