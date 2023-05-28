mAY 28, 2023
Interesting Facts About Adivi Sesh
This handsome actor shot to national fame with his last PAN India release
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Adivi Sesh
He earned national praise for the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Biopic
Check out lesser known facts about the Telugu superstar Adivi Sesh
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Interesting facts
His grandfather was a famous playwright, novelist, and freedom fighter. His cousin is a film director
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Family of artists
He spent the majority of his youth in America
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Raised in USA
He debuted as a director in 2010. He received praise for portraying the character of a man who can foresee the future
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Debut as an actor and a director
His real name is Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra but he has shortened it
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Birth name
He is close to his parents and his extended family as well
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Close to his family
He has a keen interest in writing as well as in editing
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Writer
He advocates for a single-use plastic-free life
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Environmentalist
