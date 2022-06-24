Heading 3
Interesting facts about Dhanush
Despite being the son of famous director, Kasthuri Raja, former son-in-law of superstar, Rajinikanth, and achieving success in the South film industry, Dhanush is humble and down-to-earth
Like most actors, Dhanush also changed his name after entering the film industry. His real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
Dhanush never dreamt of becoming an actor, rather he wanted to pursue a Hotel Management course to be a chef
Dhanush was launched by his father into the film industry in 2002 with a film titled Thulluvadho Ilamai
It was his elder brother, Selvaraghavan, who is a director-screenwriter, who convinced him to try his hand at acting. Interestingly, the actor threw a lot of tantrums at his family for asking him to become an actor
Dhanush got married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004 when he was just 23 years. However, after 18 years of being together, the couple parted ways recently
Dhanush is an ardent worshiper of Lord Shiva and has named his two sons Yatra and Linga
Dhanush as a singer went viral with his blockbuster song Kolaveri Di, which he wrote in six minutes and completed recording with Anirudh Ravichander in 30 minutes
Reportedly, Dhanush was head over heels in love with a girl when he was 16 years old, but unfortunately, she dumped the actor after he flunked his class 12 exams
In 2011, Dhanush was awarded the 'Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity' by PETA
It is said that Dhanush made a shot for a cameo role in Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu but his scenes were cut from the film by director Aanand L Rai
