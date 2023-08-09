Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
August 09, 2023
Interesting facts about Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan is the youngest son of the legendary actor Mammootty
#1
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Before his acting career took off, the actor worked at an IT firm in Dubai
#2
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with the film 'Second Show' in 2012
#3
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan has a passion for singing and has sung for films like ABCD, Manglish and Charlie
#4
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The actor made his singing debut with the song 'Johnny Mone Johnny'
#5
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Besides being an actor, Dulquer is also a director at mother and child care centres under the Motherhood brand
#6
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The actor is also managing a dental business in Chennai
#7
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan owns a film production company called 'Wayfarer Films'
#8
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Karwaan'
#9
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan's close friend in the film industry is Rana Daggubati
#10
Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.