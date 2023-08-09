Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 09, 2023

Interesting facts about Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is the youngest son of the legendary actor Mammootty

#1

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Before his acting career took off, the actor worked at an IT firm in Dubai

#2

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with the film 'Second Show' in 2012

#3

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan has a passion for singing and has sung for films like ABCD, Manglish and Charlie

#4

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

The actor made his singing debut with the song 'Johnny Mone Johnny'

#5

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Besides being an actor, Dulquer is also a director at mother and child care centres under the Motherhood brand

#6

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

The actor is also managing a dental business in Chennai

#7

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan owns a film production company called 'Wayfarer Films'

#8

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Karwaan'

#9

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan's close friend in the film industry is Rana Daggubati

#10

Image :Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here