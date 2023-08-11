Heading 3

Interesting facts about Jacqueline Fernandez

Jaqueline Fernandez came to Mumbai on a modeling contract and ended up getting a role in a Bollywood movie Aladin (2009)

The actress was crowned Miss Sri Lanka for Miss Universe 2006 and also competed in Miss Universe 2006. She was only 19 years old when she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka

Miss Sri Lanka

She was born in Colombo but moved to Bahrain with her family to escape the Civil unrest between Tamilians and Sinhalese

Jaqueline Fernandez used to be terrified of cameras. But now, after working with a lot of people and everyone giving her bits of advice on how to go about with things, she is a lot more comfortable

She owns a restaurant in Colombo, Sri Lanka named Kaema Sutra. The restaurant serves traditional Sri Lankan food 

The actress owns a fitness wear company. In 2018, she launched Just F, a line of athletic wear that was created in collaboration with Mojostar

She worked as a TV reporter before joining the Entertainment industry. After completing university she worked as a TV reporter in her native Sri Lanka

The actress is a philanthropist and supports several charity trusts. She is the founder of ‘Habitat India’ which aims to improve the environmental conditions of Asian countries

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor are very close friends. They are always seen together at award shows or parties

The actress has a degree in Media and Communications from the University of Sydney. She also joined the Berlitz School of Languages, where she learned to speak Spanish and improve her Arabic and French

