Interesting facts about Naga Chaitanya

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 23, 2022

Image: Twitter

Just like any other guy out there, Naga Chaitanya loves taking his bike for a spin during his free time

Just a guy thing

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

During a media interaction, the 'Thank You star'  revealed that he is an introvert, "I'm not a social guy. I don't like the constant media glare on everything I do."

An introvert

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

For the unversed, now estranged couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met on the sets of the 2010 drama Ye Maaya Chesave

Jab They Met

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

While the actor does not hit the gym on a regular basis, he makes sure to stay fit and eat healthy

A fitness enthusiast

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

While we know know that he comes from the famous Akkineni family from his father actor Nagarjuna's side, his mother Daggubati Lakshmi is also the sister of legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati and producer Suresh Babu.

Filmy background

Image: Twitter

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are close cousins and the two have been good friends ever since childhood

A bond to remember

Image: Viral Bhayani

Naga Chaitanya completed his schooling at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhawan in Chennai. Following this, he completed his graduation from St. Mary’s College in Hyderabad

Educational background

Image: Twitter

He first graced the silver screens in 2019 with the Telugu film Josh. He was even awarded Best Actor for his performance

Stepping stone

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Naga Chaitanya is a Ben Böhmer fan and when the actor got a chance to meet his favorite musician, he shared a picture of the fanboy moment on Instagram

Starstruck

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The actor not only loves being in front of the camera but also behind the camera. He loves to take photographs and his Instagram handle is proof

A photographer

