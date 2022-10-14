Heading 3
Interesting facts about Pawan Kalyan
Priyanka Goud
OCT 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan is the biggest star of Tollywood. But did you know that he was never into acting? Yes, it was brother Chiranjeevi and Surekha who forced him to start acting. He was interested in Direction
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan made his debut with Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. His fourth film Tholi Prema won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and also bagged Six Nandi awards
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan holds a black belt in Karate and is also trained in martial arts. The actor has also worked as a stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar, and Badri
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan’s movies such as Kushi, Gabbar Singh and Attarintiki Daredi were top grossers in their respective times
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
In 2014, after gaining a large fan base through his films, Pawan transitioned into the world of active politics. He launched his own political party, the Jana Sena Party, and quickly became prominent in the state
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan became the most Googled celebrity politician in India in 2014 - after he founded Jana Sena Party
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
One of the main reasons Pawan's fans admire him is due to his dedication to social causes.He is also known for his charitable works, be it for the Hyderabad floods or the COVID-19 pandemic
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. First to Nandini 1997 and divorced in 2007. Second, he married one of his Co- Actor Renu Desai in 2007 and divorced in 2012. In 2013, he married Anna Lezhneva. He has a Daughter and Son with Renu Desai
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
In April 2001, Pawan Kalyan became the first ever South star to become the brand ambassador of Pepsi
Image: Pawan Kalyan Instagram
Pawan Kalyan is an ardent admirer of Che Guevara. the actor has conveyed his admiration for the Argentinian revolutionary leader, Che Guevara
