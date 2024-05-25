Heading 3

Interesting facts about Rajinikanth


Despite being a megastar of Tamil cinema, he is not Tamil

#1

Image Credits: Santhosh (Movie Buff)

Rajinikanth's mother tongue is Marathi. He was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in a Marathi-Hindu family in Bangalore

#2

He worked as a coolie, did a carpenter job, carried rice sacks for money, and later cleared an exam to become a bus conductor at Bangalore Transport Service 

#3

Popularly known as Thalaivaa, Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following in Japan

#4

In the first two years of his film career, he was offered only negative roles. During this phase, he played an abusive husband, a rapist, a womanizer, a pornographer, an adulterer, etc 

#5

Not one or two, but Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris, and Don among others 

#6

Rajinikanth has worked in more than 170 movies in his four-decade career

#7

Besides acting, he has also worked as a Playback Singer, screenplay writer, and producer 

#8

He had also tried his hands in politics but later stepped out of it 

#9

#10

Rajinikanth is an inspiration to millions. His hard work, swag, and style achieved him a God-like status. Besides Indian movies, he was also seen in a Hollywood film, Bloodstone 

