Interesting facts about Rajinikanth
Despite being a megastar of Tamil cinema, he is not Tamil
#1
Image Credits: Santhosh (Movie Buff)
Rajinikanth's mother tongue is Marathi. He was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in a Marathi-Hindu family in Bangalore
#2
He worked as a coolie, did a carpenter job, carried rice sacks for money, and later cleared an exam to become a bus conductor at Bangalore Transport Service
#3
Popularly known as Thalaivaa, Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following in Japan
#4
In the first two years of his film career, he was offered only negative roles. During this phase, he played an abusive husband, a rapist, a womanizer, a pornographer, an adulterer, etc
#5
Not one or two, but Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris, and Don among others
#6
Rajinikanth has worked in more than 170 movies in his four-decade career
#7
Besides acting, he has also worked as a Playback Singer, screenplay writer, and producer
#8
He had also tried his hands in politics but later stepped out of it
#9
#10
Rajinikanth is an inspiration to millions. His hard work, swag, and style achieved him a God-like status. Besides Indian movies, he was also seen in a Hollywood film, Bloodstone
