Interesting facts about
Rana Daggubati

December 14, 2020

Rana Daggubati is an absolute powerhouse of talent

He began his career by working as a visual effects coordinator

He made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Leader

He later went on to star in many films including the hit Baahubali series

He made his Hindi film debut with Dum Maaro Dum, alongside Bipasha Basu
He has been a part of many Bollywood movies like The Ghazi Attack, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more

He is a huge fan of late legendary actress Sridevi

He is a Kabaddi enthusiast

On the personal front, he was rumoured to be dating Kajal Aggarwal

The actor was also linked to Rakul Preet Singh

In 2020, he married Miheeka Bajaj

For more updates on Rana Daggubati, follow PINKVILLA

 Click Here