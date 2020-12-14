Interesting facts about December 14, 2020
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati is an absolute powerhouse of talent
He began his career by working as a visual effects coordinator
He made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Leader
He later went on to star in many films including the hit Baahubali series
He made his Hindi film debut with Dum Maaro Dum, alongside Bipasha Basu
He has been a part of many Bollywood movies like The Ghazi Attack, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more
He is a huge fan of late legendary actress Sridevi
He is a Kabaddi enthusiast
On the personal front, he was rumoured to be dating Kajal Aggarwal
The actor was also linked to Rakul Preet Singh
In 2020, he married Miheeka Bajaj
