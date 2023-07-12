Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 12, 2023
Interesting facts about the movie Tarla
The movie is a biopic of India’s yesteryear chef Tarla Dalal. It is based on her journey from a housewife to a chef
Tarla
Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram
Tarla was released on ZEE 5 on July 7, 2023 and the movie is getting well-received by the audience
OTT platform
Image: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
Huma Qureshi, a talented artist has effectively captured the essence of Tarla Dalal in her biopic
Tarla Dalal
Image: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
Sharib Hashmi has excelled at Nalin Dalal’s character. He has been the pillar of strength in the movie
Nalin Dalal
Image: Sharib Hashmi’s Instagram
Tarla Dalal is India’s first home chef who found joy in creating finger-licking vegetarian dishes
Home Chef
Image: Renu Dalal’s Instagram
The celebrated chef was born in Pune. She took an interest in cooking at the young age of 12 years
Childhood
Image: Renu Dalal’s Instagram
Tarla Dalal got married in 1960 and she relocated to Mumbai. She started her home cooking classes in 1966
Marriage
Image: Renu Dalal’s Instagram
Dalal is a household name and her first cookbook 'The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking' was published in 1974. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007
Author & Awards
Image: Renu Dalal’s Instagram
She was the earliest chef to have her cooking show. Her food aided people to win hearts and pursue their dreams
Cooking Show
Image: Renu Dalal's Instagram
The movie captures the essence of her struggles and the ups and downs she faced before embracing success
Essence
Image: Sharib Hashmi’s Instagram
