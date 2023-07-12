Heading 3

Interesting facts about the movie Tarla 

The movie is a biopic of India’s yesteryear chef Tarla Dalal. It is based on her journey from a housewife to a chef 

Tarla was released on ZEE 5 on July 7, 2023 and the movie is getting well-received by the audience 

Huma Qureshi, a talented artist has effectively captured the essence of Tarla Dalal in her biopic 

Sharib Hashmi has excelled at Nalin Dalal’s character. He has been the pillar of strength in the movie 

Tarla Dalal is India’s first home chef who found joy in creating finger-licking vegetarian dishes

The celebrated chef was born in Pune. She took an interest in cooking at the young age of 12 years 

Tarla Dalal got married in 1960 and she relocated to Mumbai. She started her home cooking classes in 1966 

Dalal is a household name and her first cookbook 'The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking' was published in 1974. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 

She was the earliest chef to have her cooking show. Her food aided people to win hearts and pursue their dreams

The movie captures the essence of her struggles and the ups and downs she faced before embracing success 

