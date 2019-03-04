Beomgyu (범규) is a South Korean singer-songwriter and producer under BIGHIT MUSC. He is a member of the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Who is Beomgyu?
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
He was discovered on the streets of Daegu by a casting director of Big Hit Entertainment who asked him to visit Seoul for his audition, but Beomgyu was not able to go due to his exams
Casting
Beomgyu was introduced as the fifth and final of TOMORROW X TOGETHER making his official debut with the group on March 4, 2019 with their debut mini album, The Dream Chapter: Star
Debut
It was revealed that Beomgyu graduated from the Hanlim Arts High School. He also went to Daegu Gwanmun Elementary School and Guam Middle School as a kid
Education
He received professional training for singing and dancing after joining the agency for 2 years. During his trainee days, he was the only TXT member who didn’t get 1st rank during monthly evaluation
Training
Beomgyu has this 120 cm tall bunny doll that he brings to the TXT dorm, he said that the doll has been with him since he was very young and he always shares his concerns or relieves stress with it
Beomgyu’s Comfort Toy
The K-pop star has admitted to being picky about food. His favorite snacks are Kkobuk Chip and Pringles. He doesn’t like tomatoes, seafood, and mint chocolate
Favorite food
Among his nicknames are Bamgyu (the word “bam” means chestnut), Baby Tiger, Baby Teddy Bear, BeomIsEatingAgain, Tiny Beomgyu, Intro Fairy, Baby Poodle, etc
Nicknames
Beomgyu named BTS‘ V as his biggest inspiration. He explained that V gave him important advice when he was a trainee. And, it was so important that he still remembers it
Role Model
Beomgyu has a pet parrot named ToTo, a Turquoise Fronted Amazon which is a medium-sized parrot that can reach up to 37.5 cm in length. It is one of the most common amazon species that people keep as pets
Pet
