Interesting Facts Behind Filming Chamkila

Chamkila is a recently released film that is making waves for its authenticity, music and tragic story. It is available to watch on Netflix
Chamkila
Imtiaz Ali has helmed the movie who is best known for directing films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, and others
The Director
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have played the lead characters in the movie
Star Cast
The makers have filmed Chamkila with a lot of sincerity and dedication. Check out some interesting facts behind it's filming
Interesting Facts
The movie is a biopic of a popular Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot
Biographical Drama
Imtiaz Ali shot the movie at three real-life locations- Singrur, Ludhiana and Mehsampur. The death scene of Chamkila was shot exactly at the same place where the singer couple were shot dead
Real Life Shooting Locations
The makers used the same mic supply company who used to supply mics for Chamkila's shows
Same Mic Supply Company
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra themselves sung all the songs of Jodi performing in akaadas and they were shot live on the sets with real audience
Live On-Set Recording
Dialogues Trivia
Imtiaz Ali used some of the original dialogues that were told to him while researching. For instance, “Meri bad-dua se mara hai Chamkila” and “Uss din mujhe samajh mein aa gaya ki Chamkila pagal ho gaya hai” were actually told to him
Mohit Chauhan’s Debut
Mohit Chauhan's Instagram
Chamkila also marked the debut of Singer Mohit Chauhan as he can be seen in ‘Baaja’ song singing as a local Sikh character