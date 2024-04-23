Heading 3

Interesting Facts Behind Filming Chamkila


Chamkila is a recently released film that is making waves for its authenticity, music and tragic story. It is available to watch on Netflix 

Chamkila

Video: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

Imtiaz Ali has helmed the movie who is best known for directing films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, and others 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

The Director

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have played the lead characters in the movie

Image: Netflix's Instagram

Star Cast

The makers have filmed Chamkila with a lot of sincerity and dedication. Check out some interesting facts behind it's filming

Interesting Facts

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

The movie is a biopic of a popular Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot 

Biographical Drama

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Imtiaz Ali shot the movie at three real-life locations- Singrur, Ludhiana and Mehsampur. The death scene of Chamkila was shot exactly at the same place where the singer couple were shot dead 

Real Life Shooting Locations

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

The makers used the same mic supply company who used to supply mics for Chamkila's shows

Same Mic Supply Company

Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra themselves sung all the songs of Jodi performing in akaadas and they were shot live on the sets with real audience 

Live On-Set Recording

Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram

Dialogues Trivia

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Imtiaz Ali used some of the original dialogues that were told to him while researching. For instance, “Meri bad-dua se mara hai Chamkila” and “Uss din mujhe samajh mein aa gaya ki Chamkila pagal ho gaya hai” were actually told to him

Mohit Chauhan’s Debut

Video: Mohit Chauhan's Instagram

Chamkila also marked the debut of Singer Mohit Chauhan as he can be seen in ‘Baaja’ song singing as a local Sikh character 

