03 DEC , 2022

Interesting things about Dilip Joshi

Family

Born in a Gujarati family, he is married to Jaymala Joshi and is a father of two children Neeyati and Ritwik Joshi

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Childhood

He started acting in child plays from the age of 12 and his first play was Aie Ranchhod Rangila

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Worked for Rs 50

Starting his career as a backstage artist, he earned just Rs. 50 for his first role

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Started as a theatre artist

The actor worked in Gujarati theatre for over 25 years and his last play was Daya Bhai

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

First television show

Dilip stepped on the small screen from the TV show Kya Baat Hai, after that, he worked in serials like Daal Mein Kala, F.I.R., and many others

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Bollywood Films

The actor entered Bollywood by playing Ramu in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya and has appeared in over 15 films to date

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Struggles and hardships

Despite appearing in several serials and films, Dilip had no work for over 1.5 years

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TMKOC show of Dilip Joshi is the longest-running TV serial in Indian television history

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal's father?

Initially, Dilip was offered the role of Jethalal's father but the actor refused the offer and was later selected Jethalal

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

Jethalal’s income

Dilip Joshi earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode which makes its annual income around Rs. 45 lakh

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram

