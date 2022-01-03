Entertainment
Interesting things about Dilip Joshi
Family
Born in a Gujarati family, he is married to Jaymala Joshi and is a father of two children Neeyati and Ritwik Joshi
Childhood
He started acting in child plays from the age of 12 and his first play was Aie Ranchhod Rangila
Worked for Rs 50
Starting his career as a backstage artist, he earned just Rs. 50 for his first role
Started as a theatre artist
The actor worked in Gujarati theatre for over 25 years and his last play was Daya Bhai
First television show
Dilip stepped on the small screen from the TV show Kya Baat Hai, after that, he worked in serials like Daal Mein Kala, F.I.R., and many others
Bollywood Films
The actor entered Bollywood by playing Ramu in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya and has appeared in over 15 films to date
Struggles and hardships
Despite appearing in several serials and films, Dilip had no work for over 1.5 years
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC show of Dilip Joshi is the longest-running TV serial in Indian television history
Dilip Joshi as Jethalal's father?
Initially, Dilip was offered the role of Jethalal's father but the actor refused the offer and was later selected Jethalal
Jethalal’s income
Dilip Joshi earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode which makes its annual income around Rs. 45 lakh
