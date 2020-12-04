Interesting things about Diljit Dosanjh December 04, 2020
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved singers-turned-actors
He was originally named Daljit
His singing career began as a kid He used to sing at the local gurudwaras
In 2015, his song 'Proper Patola' was the first Punjabi song to feature on Vevo
Though his debut film 'The Lion of Punjab' flopped, his song 'Lak 28 Kudi Da' from the movie's soundtrack was a major success
His album 'Back2Basics' was a huge hit and won him many awards
Diljit starred in the Punjabi movie 'Jatt and Juliet' which gave him a lot of fame
He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab and since then, he has been active in the Hindi film industry
His fans gave him the title of Urban Pendu, which means a person belonging to the village with a lot of swag
Diljit is a huge fan of Kylie Jenner. She was the inspiration behind his hit single, 'Do You Know'
He has two clothing brands to his name - Urban Pendu and WEARED 6
