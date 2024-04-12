Heading 3
april 12, 2024
International Award Winning Indian Films
Referred to as one of the greatest films ever made in India, Pather Panchali is the brainchild of Satyajit Ray. It won the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival
Pather Panchali
Image: IMDb
Directed by Chetan Anand, it is the first Indian film to receive recognition at the Cannes Film Festival. It won the Palme d'Or
Image: IMDb
Neecha Nagar
Hailed as an important movie in the early parallel cinema. Do Bigha Zameen is a cult classic which was honoured at the Cannes Film Festival in 1954
Image: Bimal Roy Productions
Do Bigha Zameen
Starring the legendary actor Irrfan Khan, The Lunchbox won the Grand Rail d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival
The Lunchbox
Image: IMDb
Depicting the story of prostitutes and street children, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay won the Camera d’Or & Audience Award at the Cannes Film Festival
Salaam Bombay
Image: IMDb
It serves as the sequel to Pather Panchali and the first-ever film to win both the Golden Lion and Critics Awards at the 1957 Venice Film Festival
Aparajito
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Mira Nair, the film bagged the Golden Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival and received a Golden Globe Award nomination
Monsoon Wedding
Image: IMDb
It is a Marathi film that is counted as one of the first Indian films to receive international recognition. It bagged the prize at the Venice Film Festival
Sant Tukaram
Image: IMDb
This movie won a special jury award at the Sofia Film Festival and even managed to bag awards at the Pesaro International Film Festival and the Granada Cines del Sur Film Festival
The Liar's Dice
Image: IMDb
RRR
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged an Oscar for the hit song Naatu Naatu and became the first Indian production to receive such acclaim and recognition internationally
