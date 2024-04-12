Heading 3

International Award Winning Indian Films


Referred to as one of the greatest films ever made in India, Pather Panchali is the brainchild of Satyajit Ray. It won the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival

Pather Panchali

Image: IMDb

Directed by Chetan Anand, it is the first Indian film to receive recognition at the Cannes Film Festival. It won the Palme d'Or 

Image: IMDb

Neecha Nagar

Hailed as an important movie in the early parallel cinema. Do Bigha Zameen is a cult classic which was honoured at the Cannes Film Festival in 1954 

Image: Bimal Roy Productions

Do Bigha Zameen

Starring the legendary actor Irrfan Khan, The Lunchbox won the Grand Rail d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

The Lunchbox

Image: IMDb

Depicting the story of prostitutes and street children, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay won the Camera d’Or & Audience Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Salaam Bombay

Image: IMDb

It serves as the sequel to Pather Panchali and the first-ever film to win both the Golden Lion and Critics Awards at the 1957 Venice Film Festival

Aparajito

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Mira Nair, the film bagged the Golden Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival and received a Golden Globe Award nomination

Monsoon Wedding

Image: IMDb

It is a Marathi film that is counted as one of the first Indian films to receive international recognition. It bagged the prize at the Venice Film Festival

Sant Tukaram

Image: IMDb

This movie won a special jury award at the Sofia Film Festival and even managed to bag awards at the Pesaro International Film Festival and the Granada Cines del Sur Film Festival 

The Liar's Dice

Image: IMDb

RRR

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged an Oscar for the hit song Naatu Naatu and became the first Indian production to receive such acclaim and recognition internationally

