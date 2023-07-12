Heading 3

 International stars in Bollywood Films

The Superman Returns star made a cameo in the film Kambakkht Ishq along with Akshay Kumar

Brandon Routh

Image: Brandon Routh’s Instagram

The Dresden Files actor essayed the role of Captain Andrew Rusell in the film Lagaan

Paul Blackthorne

Image: Paul Blackthorne’s Instagram

The Ugly Me star made her Bollywood debut with the film Kites with Hrithik Roshan

Barbara Mori

Image: Barbara Mori’s Instagram

The Lords of Flatbush actor had made a cameo in the film Kambakkht Ishq starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor

Sylvester Stallone

Image: Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram

The well-known martial artist and actor has played a wrestler in the film Sultan with Salman Khan

Marko Zaror

Image: Marko Zaror’s Instagram

The Aladdin star has made a special appearance in a song from Student of the Year 2

Will Smith

Image: Will Smith’s Instagram

The Jamie Foxx Show actor essayed the role of Barack Obama in the film My Name is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan

Christopher B. Duncan

Image: Christopher B. Duncan’s Instagram

The Starship Troopers actor romanced Akshay Kumar in the film Kambakkht Ishq

Denise Richards

Image: Denise Richards’s Instagram

The Blue Water High star made an appearance in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar

Rebecca Breeds

Image: Rebecca Breeds’s Instagram

The Hammer of Gods actor played Katrina’s boyfriend in the film Namastey London

Clive Standen

Image: Clive Standen’s Instagram

