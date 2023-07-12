Heading 3
JULY 12, 2023
International stars in Bollywood Films
The Superman Returns star made a cameo in the film Kambakkht Ishq along with Akshay Kumar
Brandon Routh
Image: Brandon Routh’s Instagram
The Dresden Files actor essayed the role of Captain Andrew Rusell in the film Lagaan
Paul Blackthorne
Image: Paul Blackthorne’s Instagram
The Ugly Me star made her Bollywood debut with the film Kites with Hrithik Roshan
Barbara Mori
Image: Barbara Mori’s Instagram
The Lords of Flatbush actor had made a cameo in the film Kambakkht Ishq starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor
Sylvester Stallone
Image: Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram
The well-known martial artist and actor has played a wrestler in the film Sultan with Salman Khan
Marko Zaror
Image: Marko Zaror’s Instagram
The Aladdin star has made a special appearance in a song from Student of the Year 2
Will Smith
Image: Will Smith’s Instagram
The Jamie Foxx Show actor essayed the role of Barack Obama in the film My Name is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan
Christopher B. Duncan
Image: Christopher B. Duncan’s Instagram
The Starship Troopers actor romanced Akshay Kumar in the film Kambakkht Ishq
Denise Richards
Image: Denise Richards’s Instagram
The Blue Water High star made an appearance in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar
Rebecca Breeds
Image: Rebecca Breeds’s Instagram
The Hammer of Gods actor played Katrina’s boyfriend in the film Namastey London
Clive Standen
Image: Clive Standen’s Instagram
