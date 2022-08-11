Heading 3
Introduction: K-pop's superstars GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
The group’s debut came about with their first EP ‘Got it?’, released on January 20, 2014
Come and get it!
Image: JYP Entertainment
Following their debut, the group received a positive response from their fans who appreciated the mixture of the group’s explosive energy and catchy music
Success
Image: GOT7
Member JAY B, who was initially known as JB, is the leader of the group
Leader JAY B
Image: GOT7
Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Mark became one of the more athletic members with his acrobatics and martial arts skills
Mark
Image: GOT7
Jackson
A fencing champion from Hong Kong, Jackson has added the high tension to the group, bringing in all-rounder talent
Image: GOT7
Many may know him as actor Park Jinyoung, as he continues to build his filmography while also growing musically
Jinyoung
Image: GOT7
The powerful vocalist of GOT7, Youngjae has developed himself across many fields
Youngjae
Image: GOT7
In Thailand, BamBam was known for his dancing and has since taken over as the Prince, finding massive support from his home crowd
BamBam
Image: GOT7
Though the youngest, Yugyeom adds an edge with his flamboyant performance skill set and a knack for trendy music
Yugyeom
Image: GOT7
The industry saw a historical turnaround of events as the septet came together, buying rights to their name and making an uber successful comeback in 2022
Rise of the dragon
