Introduction: K-pop's superstars GOT7

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: JYP Entertainment

The group’s debut came about with their first EP ‘Got it?’, released on January 20, 2014

Come and get it!

Image: JYP Entertainment

Following their debut, the group received a positive response from their fans who appreciated the mixture of the group’s explosive energy and catchy music

Success

Image: GOT7

Member JAY B, who was initially known as JB, is the leader of the group

Leader JAY B

Image: GOT7

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Mark became one of the more athletic members with his acrobatics and martial arts skills

Mark

Image: GOT7

Jackson

A fencing champion from Hong Kong, Jackson has added the high tension to the group, bringing in all-rounder talent

Image: GOT7

Many may know him as actor Park Jinyoung, as he continues to build his filmography while also growing musically

Jinyoung

Image: GOT7

The powerful vocalist of GOT7, Youngjae has developed himself across many fields

Youngjae

Image: GOT7

In Thailand, BamBam was known for his dancing and has since taken over as the Prince, finding massive support from his home crowd

BamBam

Image: GOT7

Though the youngest, Yugyeom adds an edge with his flamboyant performance skill set and a knack for trendy music

Yugyeom

Image: GOT7

The industry saw a historical turnaround of events as the septet came together, buying rights to their name and making an uber successful comeback in 2022

Rise of the dragon

