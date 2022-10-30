Heading 3

Introduction to
HYBE and ADOR’s NewJeans

She has a charming smile and a knack for pulling everyone in with her style

Minji

Leader

Minji is the leader of the group at the age of just 18

She is captivating to the core and is a fabulous vocalist on top of that

Hanni 

Not shying away from showing her talents, our eyes are peeled for her future

Adorable

She can hook you right in with her innocent looking eyes

Danielle

But at the same time, she is starkly different when she puts her mind to it

Contrast

Haerin

She is mysterious through and through, giving us all the more reason to look forward to her next step

Making waves with her appearances, one can rest assured that a new fashionista awaits

Intriguing 

Another one keeping the audience wrapped around her fingers

Hyein

She appears to be an interesting young girl with a lot more coming her way

Creative

The girl group debuted with 3 title songs, Cookie, Attention and Hype Boy and a B-side, Hurt

NewJeans

