Introduction to
HYBE and ADOR’s NewJeans
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
She has a charming smile and a knack for pulling everyone in with her style
Minji
Leader
Minji is the leader of the group at the age of just 18
She is captivating to the core and is a fabulous vocalist on top of that
Hanni
Not shying away from showing her talents, our eyes are peeled for her future
Adorable
She can hook you right in with her innocent looking eyes
Danielle
But at the same time, she is starkly different when she puts her mind to it
Contrast
Haerin
She is mysterious through and through, giving us all the more reason to look forward to her next step
Making waves with her appearances, one can rest assured that a new fashionista awaits
Intriguing
Another one keeping the audience wrapped around her fingers
Hyein
She appears to be an interesting young girl with a lot more coming her way
Creative
The girl group debuted with 3 title songs, Cookie, Attention and Hype Boy and a B-side, Hurt
NewJeans
