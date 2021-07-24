Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s relationship

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare came close during the lockdown last year, and ever since, they have been inseparable
It was reported that Ira had decided to work on her body and fitness during the lockdown and that is when the two came close to each other
In November 2020, it was reported that Ira Khan found love in her father, superstar Aamir Khan's fitness coach Nupur Shikhare
The duo has spent time holidaying together and had also celebrated Diwali in each other's company last year
They even spent time together at Khan's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar
Days before making her relationship with Nupur Shikhare official, on February 8, 2021, Ira Khan attended her cousin, actor Zayn Khan's wedding to Abhishek Saha with Nupur
On February 11, 2021, via an Instagram post, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official. "It's an honour to make promises with and to you," Ira wrote alongside a series of throwback photos with Nupur
Ever since Ira Khan made her relationship official with Nupur Shikhare, there has been no stopping of the PDA on social media. From Instagram Stories to mushy posts, Ira is often seen sharing photos with Nupur
She recently shared a video compilation of adorable and lovey-dovey photos of her and Shikhare with the song 'Sassafras Roots' by Green Day playing in the background
Along with the video she wrote a sweet note for Shikhare, saying, “You're my anchor....#love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. “I love you soo much, cutie!" Soon after Ira posted the video, Nupur replied saying he loves her back