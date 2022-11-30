Heading 3

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare’s romantic pics

Nov 30, 2022

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Love in the air

Ira and Nupur are madly in love with each other and this picture is proof.

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Diwali vibes

When the duo went all traditional and posed for a perfect Diwali picture. 

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Kiss of love

Ira planting a sweet kiss on Nupur’s cheek is all things love.

Video: Ira Khan Instagram

The proposal 

When Nupur proposed to Ira for marriage at an event. 

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Playdate 

Ira and Nupur channelled their inner kid while enjoying a play date in a park.

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Only love

We all need someone like Nupur who will look at us just the way he looks at Ira. 

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Pool dairies 

Throwback to Ira and Nupur’s mushy pool romance.

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

The lovebirds looked adorable as they twinned in matching sweaters.

Twinning and winning

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Christmas fun

Ira was caught candidly on camera kissing Nupur on his cheek. 

Image: Nupur Shikhare Instagram

Together forever 

Ira and Nupur sealed the deal recently as they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony.

