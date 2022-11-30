Heading 3
Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare’s romantic pics
Nov 30, 2022
entertainment
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Love in the air
Ira and Nupur are madly in love with each other and this picture is proof.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Diwali vibes
When the duo went all traditional and posed for a perfect Diwali picture.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Kiss of love
Ira planting a sweet kiss on Nupur’s cheek is all things love.
Video: Ira Khan Instagram
The proposal
When Nupur proposed to Ira for marriage at an event.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Playdate
Ira and Nupur channelled their inner kid while enjoying a play date in a park.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Only love
We all need someone like Nupur who will look at us just the way he looks at Ira.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Pool dairies
Throwback to Ira and Nupur’s mushy pool romance.
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
The lovebirds looked adorable as they twinned in matching sweaters.
Twinning and winning
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Christmas fun
Ira was caught candidly on camera kissing Nupur on his cheek.
Image: Nupur Shikhare Instagram
Together forever
Ira and Nupur sealed the deal recently as they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony.