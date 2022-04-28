Entertainment

Heading 3

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers actor

Portrait of a legend

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Babil’s Instagram is filled with posts for his father Irrfan Khan. In this picture, Babil and mom Sutapa Sikdar pose with Irrfan’s portrait. The star kid captioned it as, “Happy Diwali”

Video: Babil Khan Instagram

In this video that Babil shared on Instagram, he is seen having a fanboy moment. “Some things just never get old eh?” he captioned, and we agree

Fanboy Babil

In a recent chat with GQ, Babil said that he’s happy to live in Irrfan’s shadow. He said, “I’m very happy to be Baba’s Babil. A window into his soul.”

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

‘Baba’s Babil’

In the same interview, Babil shared that he is overly self-critical as he has to advance a legacy. “I am aware that it’s an unfair pressure, but I can’t wish it away,” he said

Pressures of legacy

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Babil said that he goes back to Irrfan’s life lessons in such moments: “Instead of reacting or fighting emotions, one should attend and embrace them.”

Life lessons

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Continuing further, Babil shared that his Baba was his best friend. “I coexisted with him. He was my best friend. There was no parda.”

Baba & best friend

Video: Babil Khan Instagram

The 23-year-old star kid said that he has many questions for Irrfan, which he wished he had asked earlier. “I wish he was here,” said the actor

Questions and no answers

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Missing his father immensely, Babil poured out his heart in an IG post and wrote, “My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close.”

In search of Irrfan

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

In another such post, Babil wrote, “There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to.”

Irreplaceable Irrfan

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

Babil once shared that he still feels his Baba has gone for a shoot, ‘a long schedule underwater’ and that he would soon return to him

