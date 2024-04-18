Is Akshay Kumar entering Telugu cinema?

Khiladi Kumar is in the headlines for his recently released movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now the actor is making waves with another exciting update
Akshay Kumar is now set to mark his acting debut in the Telugu film Industry
Recently, the makers of the Telugu film, Kannappa officially onboarded Akshay Kumar for a crucial role
Coming originally from Telugu cinema, Kannappa is a pan-India movie that is mounted on a huge budget
Reports are suggesting that Akshay Kumar will be making a special appearance in the movie. The details of his character have been kept under wraps, but speculations are rife that he might have replaced Dr Shivarajkumar in the film
Kannappa stars Telugu star Vishnu Manchu in the lead role
Kannappa is a mythological film based on the popular story of Bhakta Kannappa of Lord Shiva who is considered his biggest devotee
Pan-India star Prabhas is also doing a crucial role of Lord Shiva in the movie
Besides these big names, the movie also includes Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Prabhu Deva, Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles
The movie is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh who is best known for helming various television shows