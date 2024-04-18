Heading 3

april 18, 2024

Is Akshay Kumar entering Telugu cinema?


Khiladi Kumar is in the headlines for his recently released movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now the actor is making waves with another exciting update

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar is now set to mark his acting debut in the Telugu film Industry 

Video: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Telugu Debut

Recently, the makers of the Telugu film, Kannappa officially onboarded Akshay Kumar for a crucial role 

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Kannappa

Coming originally from Telugu cinema, Kannappa is a pan-India movie that is mounted on a huge budget 

Pan-India

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Reports are suggesting that Akshay Kumar will be making a special appearance in the movie. The details of his character have been kept under wraps, but speculations are rife that he might have replaced Dr Shivarajkumar in the film

A Cameo?

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Kannappa stars Telugu star Vishnu Manchu in the lead role

The Lead

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Kannappa is a mythological film based on the popular story of Bhakta Kannappa of Lord Shiva who is considered his biggest devotee 

The Plot

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Pan-India star Prabhas is also doing a crucial role of Lord Shiva in the movie

Prabhas

Image: Prabhas’ Instagram

Besides these big names, the movie also includes Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Prabhu Deva, Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles

Stellar Starcast

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

Director

Image: Vishnu Manchu’s Instagram

The movie is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh who is best known for helming various television shows

