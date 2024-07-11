Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 11, 2024

Is Akshay Kumar Making a Cameo in Stree 2? 

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is known for his unbeatable comic timing. The actor is soon heading to enter a new space 

Akshay Kumar 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

While the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarfira, the reports of him roping into the horror-comedy Universe floated on social media 

 Reports 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar is reportedly doing a guest appearance in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2. He will be the biggest surprise for the audience 

 What We Know 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

As of now, the actor seems to have just a Cameo in the horror-comedy movie rather than doing a full-fledged movie in the genre with Maddock Films. 

Cameo Appearance 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Well, it's Akshay versus Akshay on the Independence Day Weekend since Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein is clashing with Stree 2 at the box office 

Akshay VS Akshay 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in Hindi cinema. The horror-comedy movie is expected to storm the box office and emerge among the biggest Hits of the year 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

About Stree 2 

The teaser of Stree 2 was launched with Munjya and it was well received by the audience

Teaser 

Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Other than Akshay Kumar, Tammannah Bhatia is also doing a Cameo role in the movie. She can be seen in the teaser as well 

Another Cameo 

Image: Tammannah Bhatia's Instagram 

Before Stree 2, Akshay Kumar had already explored the Horror-Comedy space with his OG cult movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa

 AK in Hor-Com Space 

Image: IMDB 

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sarfira, set for a July 12 release. The movie is clashing with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at the box office 

Work Front 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here