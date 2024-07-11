Is Akshay Kumar Making a Cameo in Stree 2? 

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is known for his unbeatable comic timing. The actor is soon heading to enter a new space
While the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarfira, the reports of him roping into the horror-comedy Universe floated on social media
Akshay Kumar is reportedly doing a guest appearance in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2. He will be the biggest surprise for the audience
As of now, the actor seems to have just a Cameo in the horror-comedy movie rather than doing a full-fledged movie in the genre with Maddock Films.
Well, it's Akshay versus Akshay on the Independence Day Weekend since Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein is clashing with Stree 2 at the box office
The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in Hindi cinema. The horror-comedy movie is expected to storm the box office and emerge among the biggest Hits of the year
The teaser of Stree 2 was launched with Munjya and it was well received by the audience
Other than Akshay Kumar, Tammannah Bhatia is also doing a Cameo role in the movie. She can be seen in the teaser as well
Before Stree 2, Akshay Kumar had already explored the Horror-Comedy space with his OG cult movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sarfira, set for a July 12 release. The movie is clashing with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at the box office