Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 20, 2023

Is Atlee bringing SRK & Vijay together?

Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster film, Jawan is rewriting history by breaking all the previous long-standing box office records. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar

Jawan

Video: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

Hailing from Tamil cinema, Atlee has a filmography of a total of 5 films including Jawan. Interestingly, he never failed at the box office

Atlee Kumar

In the latest Interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee opens up on some of the major queries that will bring rejoicing to the fans and leave them in excitement

Pinkvilla Interview

When the director was asked why he didn't ask Thalapathy for a cameo in Jawan, Atlee said something surreal which is nothing but a dream for the fans

Thalapathy Cameo

The Big Plan

The young filmmaker revealed that he is planning to bring SRK and Thalapathy Vijay together in one film in full-fledged roles

Two-Hero Script

Further, he mentioned that both of them have given the best career arcs in his life. He would definitely crack a two-hero script someday where he can bring the two giant Superstars of our times

 Box Office Potential 

On hearing Atlee’s plan, the host exclaimed that a combo of SRK and Vijay has the potential to do Rs 1500 crore at the box office. Listening to the same, Atlee smiled, "It should do more than that"

On asking about the possibility of a reunion with Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee said, "Of course, it will happen. Why is there a double on that? It will happen. I have done just 5 films to date and 3 of them are with Vijay sir. When the time is right, we will do our next. Vijay sir is like a brother"

Reunion with Thalapathy 

Jawan has grossed around 858 crores worldwide in just 11 days of release. The movie is all set to enter 1000 crores club in the next few days

Jawan Box Office

Atlee is presently working on the digital version of Jawan, it is likely to be a surprise for the fans. There is a possibility of an extended version of the film

 Jawan OTT Version

pinkvilla

information source

