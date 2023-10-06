Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
06 OCTOBER, 2023
Is Ayushmann joining Deol in Border 2?
Following the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is in no mood to slow down. The actor is lining up an exciting slate of releases that will turn the table according to his moves
Sunny Deol
Recently, Sunny Deol has announced his next film, Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan. We have learnt an exciting update on his another project
Lahore 1947
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sunny Deol is in talks with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta to revive Border 2. And now, there is an addition to the star cast
Border 2
Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced talks to play the parallel lead in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol
Ayushmann Khurrana
The makers have been in discussions with Ayushmann for several weeks and it's finally on the verge of being close. However, the actor is yet to sign the dotted lines
Advance Talks
Border 2 is expected to feature an ensemble of young actors alongside Sunny, and while Ayushmann is locked, the makers are still in talks with several other actors for other pivotal roles
More Young Actors To Join
JP Dutta teams up with Bhushan Kumar for making Border 2 India's biggest war-action drama film. Both will jointly produce the film
Makers
The movie is currently in the scripting stage and is scheduled to begin filming around mid-next year
Shooting
Meanwhile, Gadar 2 stuns everyone with a whopping box office collection of 515 Crores nett in India. It is now streaming on ZEE 5
Gadar 2
Sunny Deol's immediate next release will be Baap. He also has Joseph Hindi remake and few big offers from top filmmakers in his hands
Work Front
