Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

06 OCTOBER, 2023

Is Ayushmann joining Deol in Border 2?

Following the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is in no mood to slow down. The actor is lining up an exciting slate of releases that will turn the table according to his moves

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Recently, Sunny Deol has announced his next film, Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan. We have learnt an exciting update on his another project 

Lahore 1947

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sunny Deol is in talks with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta to revive Border 2. And now, there is an addition to the star cast

 Border 2

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced talks to play the parallel lead in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol

Ayushmann Khurrana 

Image: IMDb 

The makers have been in discussions with Ayushmann for several weeks and it's finally on the verge of being close. However, the actor is yet to sign the dotted lines

Advance Talks

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

 Border 2 is expected to feature an ensemble of young actors alongside Sunny, and while Ayushmann is locked, the makers are still in talks with several other actors for other pivotal roles

More Young Actors To Join

Image: IMDb 

JP Dutta teams up with Bhushan Kumar for making Border 2 India's biggest war-action drama film. Both will jointly produce the film

Makers

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The movie is currently in the scripting stage and is scheduled to begin filming around mid-next year

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Shooting

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 stuns everyone with a whopping box office collection of 515 Crores nett in India. It is now streaming on ZEE 5

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's immediate next release will be Baap. He also has Joseph Hindi remake and few big offers from top filmmakers in his hands

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

 Work Front

Pinkvilla

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here