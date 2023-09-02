Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 02, 2023

Is Bhansali reviving Inshallah finally?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented and accomplished filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for his distinct storytelling, filled with grand sets and lavish song sequences. 

 Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Over the past few years, Bhansali has brought to life some really interesting and epic stories on the big screen. However, there is one project titled Inshallah that couldn't see the light of the day.

Inshallah

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Inshallah was supposed to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as leads but was shelved due to creative differences between Bhansali and Salman 

Shelved

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

Pinkvilla had reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to feature one of the top 3 mega stars from the 90s for the film

Revive

Image: IMDb 

And now, Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions has  talked about Inshallah and its probable revival

Latest Update

Image: Prerna Singh's Instagram

"It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this," said Prerna in her latest interview 

What Prerna Said?

Image: IMDb 

SLB's last directorial was Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film won many accolades including five awards at 69th National Film Awards ceremony

Bhansali's Last Release

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is Heeramandi. The 8 episodic web series revolves around Lahore based courtesans who used to live like queens. The show is dropping on Netflix this year

Bhansali's Next

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

After Heeramandi, Bhansali is moving ahead with Baiju Bawra. The film will reportedly starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Baiju Bawra 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently the most favorite artists of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo won all the love as an onscreen pair in Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 

Ranveer & Alia

Video: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here