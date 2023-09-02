Is Bhansali reviving Inshallah finally?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented and accomplished filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for his distinct storytelling, filled with grand sets and lavish song sequences.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Over the past few years, Bhansali has brought to life some really interesting and epic stories on the big screen. However, there is one project titled Inshallah that couldn't see the light of the day.
Inshallah
Inshallah was supposed to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as leads but was shelved due to creative differences between Bhansali and Salman
Shelved
Pinkvilla had reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to feature one of the top 3 mega stars from the 90s for the film
Revive
And now, Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions has talked about Inshallah and its probable revival
Latest Update
"It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this," said Prerna in her latest interview
What Prerna Said?
SLB's last directorial was Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film won many accolades including five awards at 69th National Film Awards ceremony
Bhansali's Last Release
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is Heeramandi. The 8 episodic web series revolves around Lahore based courtesans who used to live like queens. The show is dropping on Netflix this year
Bhansali's Next
After Heeramandi, Bhansali is moving ahead with Baiju Bawra. The film will reportedly starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Baiju Bawra
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently the most favorite artists of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo won all the love as an onscreen pair in Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani