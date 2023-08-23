Heading 3

 Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 23, 2023

Is Border 2 on cards? 

The OG 80's action superstar Sunny Deol is back again and how! The actor has stormed box office with his recent release

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

After 22 years of gap, the sequel of Gadar : Ek Prem Katha released and marked the comeback of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma. The film has been received very well by the masses

 Gadar 2

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Gadar 2 has grossed 500 Crores globally in just 11 days of its release. The sequel is getting tremendous love from the audiences

Box Office

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

The super success of Gadar 2 has started a new trend of bringing sequels of old classic movies. Moreover, Sunny Deol is planning to bring sequels of his other classic films soon

Trends of Sequels

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt about the exciting updates on Border 2. Reportedly, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta and Niddhi Dutta are bringing the sequel of popular army war film, Border. The announcement might happen anytime soon

Is Border 2 happening?

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Sunny Deol will be headlining the sequel of Border. While all the other actors of the first part are not retained for the sequel. Moreover, a fresh cast of young actors will be onboard

Border 2 Star cast

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

The plot for Border 2 is reportedly set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film is currently at the nascent stage 

 The Plot

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

JP Dutta and Niddhi Dutta are producing the film. They are reportedly partnering with a top studio to bring out the sequel of Border

 Production

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Border was released back in 1997 and was the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won appreciation for its scale, emotion, performances, drama, and music and has over the years stood the test of time 

 About Border

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol released an official statement which says that reports about his association with various projects are baseless. He would soon announce his next film

Sunny Deol's Statement

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Sunny Deol will be next seen in an action avatar in Ahmed Khan's Baap. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jacky Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt

Immediate Next

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here