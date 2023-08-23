Is Border 2 on cards? 

The OG 80's action superstar Sunny Deol is back again and how! The actor has stormed box office with his recent release
Sunny Deol
After 22 years of gap, the sequel of Gadar : Ek Prem Katha released and marked the comeback of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma. The film has been received very well by the masses
Gadar 2
Gadar 2 has grossed 500 Crores globally in just 11 days of its release. The sequel is getting tremendous love from the audiences
Box Office
The super success of Gadar 2 has started a new trend of bringing sequels of old classic movies. Moreover, Sunny Deol is planning to bring sequels of his other classic films soon
Trends of Sequels
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt about the exciting updates on Border 2. Reportedly, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta and Niddhi Dutta are bringing the sequel of popular army war film, Border. The announcement might happen anytime soon
Is Border 2 happening?
Sunny Deol will be headlining the sequel of Border. While all the other actors of the first part are not retained for the sequel. Moreover, a fresh cast of young actors will be onboard
Border 2 Star cast
The plot for Border 2 is reportedly set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film is currently at the nascent stage
The Plot
JP Dutta and Niddhi Dutta are producing the film. They are reportedly partnering with a top studio to bring out the sequel of Border
Production
Border was released back in 1997 and was the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won appreciation for its scale, emotion, performances, drama, and music and has over the years stood the test of time
About Border
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol released an official statement which says that reports about his association with various projects are baseless. He would soon announce his next film
Sunny Deol's Statement
Sunny Deol will be next seen in an action avatar in Ahmed Khan's Baap. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jacky Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt